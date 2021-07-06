KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and humid day ahead

Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.

