KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Hot and humid conditions continue today with highs back in the low 90s. The heat index will feel like the upper 90s to triple digits this afternoon. Overall most of today will be sunny and dry.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Cooler weather moves into the area as a front moves through on Saturday. This could bring us a few showers and thunderstorms late tonight into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will be back in the low 80s this weekend.

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
