KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Another warm and sunny day ahead with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Today we will keep dry and sunny conditions with a fairly calm wind.

Temperatures will remain above average in the low to mid 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Slightly cooler temperatures return early next week with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances will also start to increase by the beginning of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android