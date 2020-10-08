Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Another warm and sunny day ahead with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Today we will keep dry and sunny conditions with a fairly calm wind.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will remain above average in the low to mid 80s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Slightly cooler temperatures return early next week with highs back in the 70s. Rain chances will also start to increase by the beginning of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
