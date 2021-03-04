Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect arrested in deadly midtown shooting charged with murder Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run for 70 this afternoon. Winds will remain comfortable today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will start to build into our area tonight into the overnight hours.

Posted: Mar 4, 2021 6:53 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run for 70 this afternoon. Winds will remain comfortable today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will start to build into our area tonight into the overnight hours.

Clouds will linger through the first half of our Friday as an area of low pressure passes to the south of our area. Rain chances look to stay well south of our area as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday but will quickly warm up again for the weekend. Above average temperatures and sunshine look to continue into next week. Rain chances will start to return to the forecast by the middle of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Falls City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 33°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run for 70 this afternoon. Winds will remain comfortable today out of the south east around 5-10 mph. Clouds will start to build into our area tonight into the overnight hours. Clouds will linger through the first half of our Friday as an area of low pressure passes to the south of our area. Rain chances look to stay well south of our area as well. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday but will quickly warm up again for the weekend. Above average temperatures and sunshine look to continue into next week. Rain chances will start to return to the forecast by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories