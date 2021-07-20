Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with highs right around average in the upper 80s. Today we will see lots of sunshine again with a heat index a degree or two warmer than it actually is.

Posted: Jul 20, 2021 7:52 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s on Wednesday as sunshine continues. Humidity will really start to build on Thursday with heat index values reaching the upper 90s. Triple digit heat index values will exist Friday through the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.

St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
