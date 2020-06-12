Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Another fairly calm day ahead of us as sunshine continues to linger throughout the area. Today temperatures will top off slightly above average in the upper 80s.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 7:15 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies will continue this weekend as temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Warmer temperatures back in the 90s will return by next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
We will start to see more heat as we head into the latter part of the week across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of the week.
