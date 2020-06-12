KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Another fairly calm day ahead of us as sunshine continues to linger throughout the area. Today temperatures will top off slightly above average in the upper 80s.
Mostly sunny skies will continue this weekend as temperatures remain in the upper 80s. Warmer temperatures back in the 90s will return by next week.
