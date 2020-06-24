Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Dry conditions continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today highs will remain right around average in the low to mid 80s.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


We could see a few pop up showers tonight in the overnights hours continuing into Thursday morning but the rain will be scattered. Temperatures on Thursday begin to warm back up with highs in the lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
