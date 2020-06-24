KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead



Dry conditions continue today with mostly sunny skies. Today highs will remain right around average in the low to mid 80s.

We could see a few pop up showers tonight in the overnights hours continuing into Thursday morning but the rain will be scattered. Temperatures on Thursday begin to warm back up with highs in the lower 90s.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android