KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and sunny day ahead

Today is the last warm day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight a cold front will push through the area bringing cloud cover in the overnight hours and eventually rain chances early Friday morning.

A cold rain will continue on Friday as temperatures remain seasonable with highs in the lower 40s. Rain chances will continue overnight transitioning into a wintry mix as temperatures dip. In northern Missouri we could see a transition to snow early Saturday morning as temperatures struggle to warm up. Conditions will begin to dry out for the second half of the weekend into next week as temperatures remain around average.

