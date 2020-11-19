KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and windy day ahead

Today will be another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Today winds will be breezy, especially for the first half of the day with gusts up to 35 mph.

A front will push through the area on Friday, bringing cloud cover and some cooler weather. We could see a few light rain showers overnight on Friday, but a better chance for rain will arrive Saturday afternoon into evening. Seasonal temperatures will continue into next week as rain chances continue.

