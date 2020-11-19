Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and windy day ahead

Today will be another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Today winds will be breezy, especially for the first half of the day with gusts up to 35 mph.

Posted: Nov 19, 2020 7:17 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will be another warm and windy day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 70s. Today winds will be breezy, especially for the first half of the day with gusts up to 35 mph.

A front will push through the area on Friday, bringing cloud cover and some cooler weather. We could see a few light rain showers overnight on Friday, but a better chance for rain will arrive Saturday afternoon into evening. Seasonal temperatures will continue into next week as rain chances continue.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
The windy weather is expected for Wednesday night and Thursday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Strong winds are expected Thursday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories