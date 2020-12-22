KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and windy day ahead

Today is going to be another warm and sunny day with highs reaching the lower 60s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south.

Early Wednesday morning a cold front will start to push through the area bringing cooler weather for the end of the week. There is also a chance for some drizzle and flurries to move through the area with the cold front. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the end of the week and Christmas after the cold front moves through under mostly sunny skies.

