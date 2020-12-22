Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and windy day ahead

Today is going to be another warm and sunny day with highs reaching the lower 60s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south.

Early Wednesday morning a cold front will start to push through the area bringing cooler weather for the end of the week. There is also a chance for some drizzle and flurries to move through the area with the cold front. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the end of the week and Christmas after the cold front moves through under mostly sunny skies.

St. Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
St. Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Falls City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
