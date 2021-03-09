Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm and windy day ahead

Warm and windy weather is set to continue today with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Warm and windy weather is set to continue today with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances start to move into the forecast starting on Wednesday. Most of the day time hours on Wednesday will be dry, but we could see a few areas of light drizzle through the early morning hours. A better chance for rain will move into the area Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front. A few strong thunderstorms could develop ahead of this front. The main threats will be small hail and heavy rain. Rain chances will linger throughout the rest of the week off and on as temperatures stay much cooler in the 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
St. Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: °
Falls City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Warm and windy weather is set to continue today with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. Winds will remain breezy today with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances start to move into the forecast starting on Wednesday. Most of the day time hours on Wednesday will be dry, but we could see a few areas of light drizzle through the early morning hours. A better chance for rain will move into the area Wednesday evening ahead of a cold front. A few strong thunderstorms could develop ahead of this front. The main threats will be small hail and heavy rain. Rain chances will linger throughout the rest of the week off and on as temperatures stay much cooler in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories