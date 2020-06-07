Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day Monday

Monday looks to be another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. Remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecasted to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are possible.

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 10:03 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Wednesday into the rest of the week look to hold more comfortable temperatures.

