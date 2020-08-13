Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Conditions today will mainly stay dry, but we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 13, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Conditions today will mainly stay dry, but we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. A few showers and thunderstorms could linger into Friday morning.

Temperatures today will be right around average in the mid 80s. More sunshine will return Friday afternoon helping temperatures to climb into the upper 80s. Conditions will remain mostly dry through the weekend into next week with a slight chance for showers early Saturday morning.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories