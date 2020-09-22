KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Temperatures staying slightly above average today for the first official day of fall with mostly to partly sunny skies. A few more clouds will be possible tomorrow as temperatures stay a few degrees above average.

Most of this week will remain sunny and dry with temperatures staying comfortable. A chance of rain will move into the area Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a cold front. This cold front will cool down temperatures closer to average for the beginning of next week.

