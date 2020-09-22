Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Temperatures staying slightly above average today for the first official day of fall with mostly to partly sunny skies. A few more clouds will be possible tomorrow as temperatures stay a few degrees above average.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Most of this week will remain sunny and dry with temperatures staying comfortable. A chance of rain will move into the area Saturday night into Sunday ahead of a cold front. This cold front will cool down temperatures closer to average for the beginning of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
