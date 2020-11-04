Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Sunny and warm conditions continue today with highs back in the mid 70s. Above average temperatures and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain chances start to increase as temperatures begin to cool off next week. Temperatures will start to feel more like November by the middle of next week with highs back around or below average.

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
