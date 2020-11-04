KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Sunny and warm conditions continue today with highs back in the mid 70s. Above average temperatures and dry conditions will continue for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Rain chances start to increase as temperatures begin to cool off next week. Temperatures will start to feel more like November by the middle of next week with highs back around or below average.
