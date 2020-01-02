KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Warm temperatures will continue today with highs in the lower 50s but cloudy skies will be present off and on throughout the day. There is still a slight chance for a few sprinkles of rain this evening into the overnight hours, but the main area of rain remains south of the viewing area. A few flurries Friday morning could appear as the system moves out but it will not amount to anything.

As the system moves through, cooler air will arrive pushing our highs for Friday and Saturday into the lower 40s. Temperatures will begin to rise again on Sunday back to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will remain mild and above average in the middle 40s through the middle of next week.

