Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Warm temperatures will continue today with highs in the lower 50s but cloudy skies will be present off and on throughout the day. There is still a slight chance for a few sprinkles of rain this evening into the overnight hours, but the main area of rain remains south of the viewing area. A few flurries Friday morning could appear as the system moves out but it will not amount to anything.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

As the system moves through, cooler air will arrive pushing our highs for Friday and Saturday into the lower 40s. Temperatures will begin to rise again on Sunday back to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures will remain mild and above average in the middle 40s through the middle of next week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Thursday will start off cloudier than we have been in a couple of days with some light rain showers starting early. The heaviest rain will be impacting regions just South of the viewing area. Highs will start to decrease on Thursday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see another round of snow flurries much like ones from last week. They should be on the lighter side but don't be surprised if there are some heavier pockets embedded within them.
