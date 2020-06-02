KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

After a warm and sunny Monday, even warmer temperatures will move into the area today as winds from the south west continue to be breezy. Today highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.

A chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will push into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong at times with heavy rain and gusty winds. Thunderstorm chances will continue through Thursday before things dry out for the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android