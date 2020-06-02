Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

After a warm and sunny Monday, even warmer temperatures will move into the area today as winds from the south west continue to be breezy. Today highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. A chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will push into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong at times with heavy rain and gusty winds. Thunderstorm chances will continue through Thursday before things dry out for the weekend.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
A dry summer-like forecast is expected for a few days for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.
