KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

After a warm and sunny Monday, even warmer temperatures will move into the area today as winds from the south west continue to be breezy. Today highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies.
A chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will push into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong at times with heavy rain and gusty winds. Thunderstorm chances will continue through Thursday before things dry out for the weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android