KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Calmer conditions will move into the area today as the disturbance giving us rain and thunderstorms overnight starts to exit. Today sunshine will begin to dominate as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index later this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Warm and calm conditions will continue for this weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the beginning of next week.

A very weak cold front has moved through Wednesday night and will continue to give us the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area once again on Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.
