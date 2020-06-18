Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with lots of sunshine. A chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with lots of sunshine. A chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Off and on rain and t-storm chances will continue Friday into the weekend as temperatures start to cool slightly. Highs this weekend will reach the mid to upper 80s

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories