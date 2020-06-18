KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with lots of sunshine. A chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening into the overnight hours.
Off and on rain and t-storm chances will continue Friday into the weekend as temperatures start to cool slightly. Highs this weekend will reach the mid to upper 80s
