KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Another warm day ahead with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The first half of the day will remain dry with lots of sunshine. A chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening into the overnight hours.

Off and on rain and t-storm chances will continue Friday into the weekend as temperatures start to cool slightly. Highs this weekend will reach the mid to upper 80s

