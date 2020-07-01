KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area this morning, that will continue over the next few hours until skies gradually clear. Today will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. The heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
Calmer conditions will return Thursday but warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android