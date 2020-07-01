Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day ahead

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 7:23 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area this morning, that will continue over the next few hours until skies gradually clear. Today will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s. The heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Calmer conditions will return Thursday but warm temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week.

Tuesday we had overcast skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until the afternoon when we cleared out across the area. We will see a few more clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning then have lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
