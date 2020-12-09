Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday. Confidence has been increasing in a pattern change expected to take place on Friday. This will bring a chance for precipitation and the return of cooler temperatures to the area.
Temperatures are on the increase this week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon. Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected until Thursday.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny and warm on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm and windy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm-up begins Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying warm on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy and warm Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm up on Thursday