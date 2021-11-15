KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Tuesday

Clear
Clouds slowly cleared today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.

Posted: Nov 15, 2021 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano


