KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Tuesday

Clouds slowly cleared today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s.
Winds will pick up slightly on Tuesday pushing temperatures into the lower 70s. A cold front will roll through the area early Wednesday morning giving us the chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cooler throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend with high in the 40s and 50s.
