Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Tuesday

The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64.

Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Atchison
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
The warm up will continue on Tuesday with increasing clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. The current record high for Tuesday is 64. Temperatures will continue to make a run for the record books on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. The current record high for Wednesday is 67. A cold front will move through Thursday dropping temperatures back into the 30s and 40s to end the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories