KQ2 Forecast: Another windy and cool day on Tuesday

Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the mid 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a slight chance of rain and another shot of cool air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s into the lower 50s by Friday. A sunny weekend is on tap for us with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.

