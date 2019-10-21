KQ2 Forecast: Another windy and cool day on Tuesday

Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.

We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the mid 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a slight chance of rain and another shot of cool air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s into the lower 50s by Friday. A sunny weekend is on tap for us with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android