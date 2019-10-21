Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.
We'll go back up to near average temperatures by Wednesday in the mid 60s before another cold front pushes through on Thursday, bringing in a slight chance of rain and another shot of cool air. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 40s into the lower 50s by Friday. A sunny weekend is on tap for us with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Saturday and Sunday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Another windy and cool day on Tuesday
- Windy and cool Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy & cooler day for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Windy & rainy then big cool down for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Another cold day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another nice day on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler day for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Another warm day on Tuesday