KQ2 Forecast: Autumn-like temperatures move in

Northwest surface winds are making the temperatures for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas feel more like late summer or early fall. Another cold front overnight Saturday into Sunday will bring a slight chance for showers into the area.

A cooler than normal and dry pattern looks to continue for the region into the middle of the week. Closer to average August temperatures will return near the end of the week. The warm and moist air will increase instability, bringing back thunderstorm chances Thursday and into the weekend.



