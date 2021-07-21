KQ2 Forecast: Back in the 90s on Thursday

Hazy conditions and a few clouds will linger through the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow our warm up continues with temperatures in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be on the rise as well driving our feels like temperatures into the upper 90s.

Triple digit heat index values are likely Friday all through the beginning of next week. Use caution when spending time outside during these hot and humid conditions. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue for most of the week into the weekend, however a few isolated showers will be possible on Monday.

