Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Back to sunshine on Thursday

Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

More sunshine will return on Thursday and temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 70s. The next storm system will start to move in on Friday with more chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures for the late part of the week will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories