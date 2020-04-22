KQ2 Forecast: Back to sunshine on Thursday

Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
More sunshine will return on Thursday and temperatures will warm back up into the mid to upper 70s. The next storm system will start to move in on Friday with more chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures for the late part of the week will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
