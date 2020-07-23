KQ2 Forecast: Back to the 90's on Friday

Thursday had a warm start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the upper 80's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.

The region will bake through at least Sunday as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90's. During this time period, heat index values will range from 97 to 105 degrees.

