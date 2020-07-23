Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Back to the 90's on Friday

Thursday had a warm start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the upper 80's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.

Posted: Jul 23, 2020 3:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Thursday had a warm start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the upper 80's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.

The region will bake through at least Sunday as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90's. During this time period, heat index values will range from 97 to 105 degrees.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
.Thursday had a warm start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the upper 80's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories