KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful Fall weather continues

A very nice, prolonged stretch of tranquil weather will continue as we head into this week. Temperatures to start Monday are in the 30s and 40s so have the jackets on as you head out the door. With plenty of sunshine today and southerly winds, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Should be a very nice day!

A weak cold front will slide through overnight and bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Not expecting any rain with this front but could see a few clouds move in. Highs Tuesday are going to be in the 50s and 60s.

Expect sunshine for much of the week and as high pressure shifts east, our winds will pick up from the south and warm us up into the upper 60s by Thursday, then the lower 70s by Friday into next weekend. There is a chance that rain could sneak back into the forecast next Sunday. We'll be watching things and keeping you updated throughout the week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android