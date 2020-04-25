Patchy fog is expected around northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight and clearing around 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks to be picture perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. A slight chance for showers is in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system.
Tuesday a stronger system with a cold front will push through the region. This system brings the potential for stronger showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some severe storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s to low 80s after Wednesday.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather for Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful October weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cool Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather today
- KQ2 Forecast: A beautiful Easter forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A Snowy Sunday Ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A drier Sunday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: An even warmer Sunday ahead