KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead

Patchy fog is expected around northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight and clearing around 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks to be picture perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. A slight chance for showers is in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system.

Tuesday a stronger system with a cold front will push through the region. This system brings the potential for stronger showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some severe storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s to low 80s after Wednesday.

