Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead

Patchy fog is expected around northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight and clearing around 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks to be picture perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. A slight chance for showers is in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system.

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 9:33 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Patchy fog is expected around northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight and clearing around 9 a.m. Sunday. Sunday afternoon looks to be picture perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. A slight chance for showers is in the forecast overnight Sunday into Monday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system.

Tuesday a stronger system with a cold front will push through the region. This system brings the potential for stronger showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some severe storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s to low 80s after Wednesday.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Tuesday a stronger system with a cold front will push through the region. This system brings the potential for stronger showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some severe storms. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-70s to low 80s after Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories