KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues

On Sunday, a beautiful day is expected. Plenty of sunshine with some wind as well. Highs will be in the lower 60s. To start the work week on Monday, the forecast is looking great. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Posted: Oct. 21, 2018 11:15 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Tuesday will be another dry day with highs in the 60s. A slight chance of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday but chances right now are fairly low. Highs fall back into the 50s late week.

By next weekend, another disturbance will move into the area bringing at least a chance of rain on Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

