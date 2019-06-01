KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather for Sunday

After avoiding rain on Saturday, the weather stays quiet. Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.
Sunday is expected to be a very nice day. Mostly sunny skies are expected and highs in the upper 70s for the second half of the weekend.
The quiet weather will be short-lived going into next week. Monday appears to be dry but rain and storm chances return Monday night through the rest of the week. While each day does have the chance for rain, it does not appear any day will be a complete washout but given how much rain the area has seen the last several days, this rainfall is not needed. Highs throughout the week will be seasonable in the lower 80s.
