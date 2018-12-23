Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather today

A picture perfect end to the weekend is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect abundantly sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s. Get out and enjoy!

Posted: Dec. 23, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there is a chance for a rain. The best chance will be Christmas Eve night but we should dry out by morning on Christmas Day. Expect partly cloudy skies on Christmas with highs in the upper 40s.

Our weather pattern starts picking up with rain chances on Wednesday as our next storm system pushes through. Rain is likely both Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to watch the forecast very closely as we could see quite a bit of rain with this system. Below average temperatures are expected behind the system.

Saint Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
