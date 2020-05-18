Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a closed stacked low that spent most of Monday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Below average temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures stick around
- KQ2 Forecast: Temperature swings continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Varying temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures continue
- KQ2 Forecast: Above average temperatures to stick around
- KQ2 Forecast: More below average temperatures expected this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold temperatures continue today
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday