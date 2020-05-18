KQ2 Forecast: Below average temperatures continue

Clear
Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a closed stacked low that spent most of Monday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.

Posted: May 18, 2020 9:34 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a closed stacked low that spent most of Monday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm with highs potentially into the 80s and increasing moisture and instability starting Friday. This will likely mean an increase in shower and thunderstorm chances for the Memorial Day weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
