KQ2 Forecast: Below normal temperatures for Tuesday

A very cold start to your Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The winds have died down across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.
There will be a couple of chances for precipitation across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this up coming week. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Tuesday and a better chance on Thursday.
