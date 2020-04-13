KQ2 Forecast: Below normal temperatures for Tuesday

A very cold start to your Monday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The winds have died down across the area but the cold air still continues to be found. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area through the remainder of the week.

There will be a couple of chances for precipitation across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this up coming week. The next best chance for precipitation arrives Tuesday and a better chance on Thursday.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android