Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Below normal temperatures on Friday

High temperatures will be much cooler, only go up to the upper 70s to lower 80s both on Thursday and Friday. We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we end the work week and head into the weekend.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few breaks in the clouds today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Most of the rain and thunderstorms have stayed down to the south of the area.

Rain & storm chances pick up again by Sunday afternoon into the first half of the new work week. Temperatures will be back up to near average in the lower to middle 80s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
