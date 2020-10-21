Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Big warm up on Thursday

Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

It will be a cold start to the work week, with cloudy skies and below average highs in the low-to-mid 50s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
