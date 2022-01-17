Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Big warm up on Tuesday

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories