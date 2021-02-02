Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Big warm up on Wednesday

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 4:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's
Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
St. Joseph
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories