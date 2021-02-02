KQ2 Forecast: Big warm up on Wednesday

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's
Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
