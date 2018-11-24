KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard conditions likely Sunday

**Atchison (KS), Andrew, Doniphan, & Buchanan counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

**Atchison (MO), Holt, & Nodaway counties: Blizzard Warning from 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

**Gentry, Worth, Clinton, & DeKalb counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

**Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, & Livingston counties: Blizzard Warning from 6 a.m. Sunday until 9 p.m. Sunday.

**Platte county: Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

From the National Weather Service: A Blizzard Warning means that severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded stay with your vehicle.

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday. An area of low pressure is forecast to move through central Missouri and will be strengthening as it does so. Rain will happen first beginning after 3 a.m. Sunday. We will quickly changeover to snow before sunrise. Snow will be heavy at times. Winds will also be a major issue, coming from the NNW at 20-30 mph with gusts near 45 mph. This will lead to blowing snow and very low visibility, possibly white out conditions. The snow should move out by early afternoon. Travel is highly discouraged on Sunday so try to adjust travel times if returning home from Thanksgiving.

Total storm accumulations will be a wide swath of 6-10 inches from highway 36 and north. It is not out of the possibility that a few locations see greater than 10 inches of snow. In Platte county and south, totals will be in the 2-4 inch range.

Behind this system, we stay cool and dry out until more precipitation chances return Thursday.

