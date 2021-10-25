KQ2 Forecast: Breezy and mild on Tuesday



Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain seasonal tomorrow with highs in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph.

Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain showers will extend into the first half of day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

