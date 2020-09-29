Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Breezy and sunny on Wednesday

﻿ Mostly clear conditions will continue into this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 70s. It will be pretty breezy tomorrow with wind gust around 20-30 mph from the north west as a cold front passes through.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 5:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday as temperatures cool off into the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the work week into the week. Conditions look to stay dry and summer for much of this week with a slight chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
