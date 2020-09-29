KQ2 Forecast: Breezy and sunny on Wednesday

Mostly clear conditions will continue into this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tomorrow will be another sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 70s. It will be pretty breezy tomorrow with wind gust around 20-30 mph from the north west as a cold front passes through.

Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday as temperatures cool off into the mid 60s. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the work week into the week. Conditions look to stay dry and summer for much of this week with a slight chance for some afternoon showers on Saturday.

