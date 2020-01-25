Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Calm weather ahead for the end of January

The good news is our temperatures will be on the rise through the week. Sundays highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and Monday is expected to be even warmer. There is a slight risk for some evening rain showers Tuesday. By midweek highs will be pushing the 50s. By the end of the week we could be seeing highs in the 60s.

Posted: Jan 25, 2020 8:54 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

After three winter storms in a row, winter will finally be giving us a break this week. Cloudy skies prevailed today, keeping our temperatures from rising above the middle to upper 40s. Scattered clouds remain through tonight and through the day Sunday. That's the bad news.

