KQ2 Forecast: Chance showers and t-storms today

Temperatures will remain around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be around for the first half of the day and then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 7:14 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Sunshine and calm conditions will return Tuesday as temperatures remain around average in the low to mid 80s. A few more chances for rain will return for the second half of the week.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
