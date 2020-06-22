KQ2 Forecast: Chance showers and t-storms today



Temperatures will remain around average today with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be around for the first half of the day and then scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Sunshine and calm conditions will return Tuesday as temperatures remain around average in the low to mid 80s. A few more chances for rain will return for the second half of the week.

