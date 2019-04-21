KQ2 Forecast: Changes on the way this week

Easter Sunday ended up being the warmest day of 2019 (so far) with highs in the mid to upper 80s but changes are on the way to begin the week as a cold front will bring some cooler air to the region.

For tonight, the winds will continue to be strong but will relax towards morning. A weak disturbance could bring an isolated thunderstorm to the area overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A cold front will move through late in the day on Monday bringing in some much cooler air. Ahead of this front, there could be a few isolated thunderstorms but it certainly will not be an all day rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The cool air will be in place by Tuesday with highs falling below average. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Warmer weather does quickly arrive by Wednesday with highs back in the 70s for the rest of the week. The next chance for rain will come on Saturday.

