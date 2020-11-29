Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Chilly and Sunny Monday

This week will be much cooler than last week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Monday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Current models indicate a slight chance for precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a slight chance to see drizzle overnight Wednesday and flurries and/or light snow possible Thursday morning.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 9:42 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
