KQ2 Forecast: Chilly overnight temperatures, nice day for Thursday

A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening. Overnight, the rain comes to an end and skies will clear out. Low temperatures are expected to be chilly, likely dropping into the upper 40s. The record low for Thursday is 46 degrees and we could near that by morning.

A nice day is on the way for Thursday as high pressure builds in to the region. A bright and sunny day is expected with highs in the middle 70s. Friday will see an increase in clouds with rain chances late in the evening. Highs will be warming up to the upper 70s.

Heading into Father's Day weekend, additional rain chances are in the forecast. Saturday will see warmer temperatures in the upper 80s with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. On Sunday, slightly cooler with continued chances of scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

Into next week, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue with rain chances Monday and Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the lower 80s.

