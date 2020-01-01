KQ2 Forecast: Clear skies Wednesday and rain chances for Thursday

Wednesday was one for the books. Clear skies remained throughout the day allowing our temperatures to rise into the 50s. The only thing not cooperating today were the winds. Gusts have been 30+ mph at times and they won't be stopping until early Thursday morning. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s.

Thursday will start off cloudier than we have been in a couple of days with some light rain showers starting early. The heaviest rain will be impacting regions just South of the viewing area. Highs will start to decrease on Thursday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see another round of snow flurries much like ones from last week. They should be on the lighter side but don't be surprised if there are some heavier pockets embedded within them.

