KQ2 Forecast: Clouds increase on Sunday

Highs will be in the mid 60s on Sunday and another disturbance will give us a chance for some rain across southern parts of the state of Missouri on Sunday. We are looking at a cool start to the week with highs only in the mid to upper 40s but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 9:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A warm and windy day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday reached into the low to mid 60s. A warm and windy day with some areas of western Kansas seeing highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
