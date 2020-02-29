A warm and windy day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday reached into the low to mid 60s. A warm and windy day with some areas of western Kansas seeing highs in the low to mid 70s.
Highs will be in the mid 60s on Sunday and another disturbance will give us a chance for some rain across southern parts of the state of Missouri on Sunday. We are looking at a cool start to the week with highs only in the mid to upper 40s but we will start to warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the middle of next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds increase on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Increasing clouds and rain chances late Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances increase on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds and a stray shower possible Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds than sun with isolated showers Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cold front brings clouds, cooler temperatures Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds with rain chances Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds, warmer temperatures expected Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday