KQ2 Forecast: Clouds increase on Thursday

We will continue to enjoy these mild conditions for early December in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. There is a cold front that will slowly start to make its way towards us giving us cooler conditions on Friday.

Posted: Dec 4, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
