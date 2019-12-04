KQ2 Forecast: Clouds increase on Thursday

We will continue to enjoy these mild conditions for early December in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. There is a cold front that will slowly start to make its way towards us giving us cooler conditions on Friday.

Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.

